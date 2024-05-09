Thozhars of traditions

CHENNAI: As the clock strikes 8 pm, the kids of Thozhamai, an NGO working for community development focussing on the urban poor, make their way to their cultural centre. As part of the ongoing three-day summer cultural camp, these children attend folk dance classes such as parai, oyilattam, and kaliyalattam, along with needhi nadagam (drama that concentrates on justice), and vilipunarvu paadal (songs that create awareness).

Teaching the art forms to 30-odd students across genders is 33-year-old Deepan N, the founder of Nanbargal Gramiya Kalai Kuzhu (Friends Folk Cultural Crew). Along with Thozhamai, he also provides folk dance training to another NGO, five government and government-aided school students, and an open session for everyone in Korukkupet. “The motive of these camps and teaching the kids is to take our traditional folk arts to the next generation,” shares Deepan.

Art transforms life

Living in Ambedkar Nagar, Korukkupet, Deepan had a difficult childhood. In 2002, he had to drop out of school in class 7 and sought work to support his family. This was also when the houses in the neighbourhood transformed from huts to concrete structures. “Many kids in the locality chose money over education. The labour work usually started in the afternoons and we bunked school for work. Also, we did not attend classes on Saturday because it was wages day,” he recalls.

To earn money, he faced hardships. Sharing an incident, Deepan says, “For a brief time I also worked in a steel industry and endured burns on my stomach.” Usually, iron is combined with various steel scraps, and heated in a vessel at a temperature of 1700 degrees Celsius. The kids are often indulged in this heating and transferring the melted liquid. “We did not have the arm strength to transfer the liquid and many a time burns were caused,” he notes.