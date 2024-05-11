Scoring success, smashing struggles

CHENNAI: The girls went through days of huddling together in the classrooms with textbooks sprawled across the tables at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Perambur. Dissecting the intricacies of Accounting and delving into the depths of Mathematics, the students exchanged notes and encouraged each other to prepare well. Knowing when to take a pause in between their study sessions, they wove in breaks where they transformed the same classroom into a dance floor, shedding the weight of worry with every rhythmic sway. After more than a month of break post the exams, they have now gathered together again. This time, for celebrations. The state board exam results were in, and victory was theirs to claim.

Among the 580 students in the school, the focus shifted to 24 students who have been trained under NalandaWay Foundation since they were in class 8. All of them passed by scoring more than 60% in the exams and now are ready to join colleges and pursue their dreams of higher education. With two students bagging first and third places in the Chennai Corporation, the students and officials from the organisation talk about how they helped them achieve their dreams.

Empowered through education

Despite the trials faced within their families, the girls worked hard and emerged triumphant with their unwavering faith. Poongothai P, who secred the first place in the Corporation with 578 marks out of 600, shares, “The exam preparation days were nothing but stressful. More than the academic preparations, we were trained with a lot of skills since class 8 to equip ourselves to face difficult situations in life. That helped us to move forward.”

As part of NalandaWay Foundation’s project, Sakhi, 24 students from the school were selected and are being trained till they reach the age of 21. Apart from giving academic encouragement, the project offers them skill development sessions including bettering communication, improving mental health, art, and other activities. They had incorporated a ‘Focus Learning Hour’ where the students were encouraged to learn. Janani, who scored 572 marks says, “If we couldn’t study at home, NalandaWay provided us with an opportunity to study at their office which helped us a lot. We had a trainer under project Sakhi and she helped us through everything. Also through our WhatsApp group, we would stay connected and share important notes, questions and clear doubts.”

Apart from helping them study, the members of organisation provided them with moral support. She says, “Whenever we had any problems at home or personally, we would call them and it would help us relax. Even if we couldn’t express everything through words, the members would patiently listen to us and offer us help.” In addition to the regular school classes, the students shared that they had extra classes from the organisation almost everyday and then also in the weekend.

Harini who scored third place in the Corporation shares, “We were also given training in problem-solving techniques and imagination-building exercises.” The team also prepared them for Kalai Thiruvizha Mime Show where the girls secured second prize in the district level. Amid the backdrop of a schooling system lacking in exposure to crucial topics like sex education and menstrual hygiene, Harinipriya shares that they gained exposure to a lot of important topics because of the organisation.