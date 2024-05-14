Artistry of portrayals

Everything has to be shown visually in the theatre. In an era where the production house did not have the luxury of the technology and graphics had still not made its presence, the background of the stage was used to enact the battle of all battles. She says, “The audience was in the know of the impact of Kattabomman saga and could connect with the happening in Sivaganga. Media had played a stellar part in sending across the message of the honest efforts. The extravaganza in the sets did put a hole in my pocket but the impact would have been lost in the simple backdrop.”

Among the crowd favourites, high on the list is Rani Mangamma in the way the queen marshalled her resources to hit back at a Muslim invader Zulfi Khan. To outsmart the king, in a game between two great brainers, Mangamma disguises herself as a commoner, desiring to meet the King. Devi says, “The razor-sharp dialogues and the war of words between the king and the commoner had the audience in a trance — worth going miles to savour, was the media sum up.”

Moving over to television after a massive success on stage, Agamum Puramum, a 75-week episode produced by Devi Fine Arts and featured in Makkal Television turned out to be miss-it-not for the couch potatoes. She shares, “There was a burning desire to show something out of the ordinary for the set of the TV audience, feasted with imaginary offerings week after week. There were scores of talents in the world of Tamil literature not having got their due. The literature songs were converted into the drama form. A total of 162 artists gave shape to the 80 episodes. The essence would have been lost without the perfect rendition of Tamil and a good number of days were consumed to get the perfection. I must acknowledge the writing skills and dialogues of Arivanandam for the overall success. As a director, there is only that much one can do but when she has the material to play around, it does wonders.”

An optimistic note

Thrust into the stage at the age of three, donning Lord Muruga’s character, while accompanying her grandmother TM Muthulakshmi, a famed drama and movie artiste, Devi says she looks forward to the day when she gets back to the stage. There are a few unfulfilled desires deep inside her, that she would not like to spell out. At 67, she feels there is still a lot of life in her and gets back to the world that she ruled like no one.

With what she has earned in theatre, television, and movies, Devi is happy to invest back in her love of theatre. “It is the perfection which matters to me and to know that there is a set of audience to view my plays is a feeling akin to that of an owner’s pride. My feet could not rest till the scripts that had been playing in my mind were reflected on the stage. As an actress, I had my fill but as a producer, there are a few scripts which need to be told with all honesty in that distinct style of my own.”

Well, it is the style that mattered — a legion of her fans would vouch for that.