Reel cricket

However, the language acts as a barrier too with a significant chunk of the audience in other parts of the country not understanding the context. “When I post videos, a lot of people message me ‘Please make the video in Hindi’. Like I made a Suresh Raina edit with a song from Leo, they asked me to do the same. And reach is better if you do it in Hindi. But I don’t know the language. Lyrics are everything. When the lyric matches with an athlete, you get goosebumps. Even when I edit, when you know it works, the feeling is something,” says Dhasvanth. “One of my edits where I used an Ilaiyaraaja directing how to play a violin note of Mella Mella song (an 80s Tamil song) to sync with Dhoni hitting yorkers was a massive hit. I saw it on at least 35 other pages.”

Manoj often tries to use pan-India movies like KGF, Salaar, and Pushpa for better reach. The edit he made after CSK won the title with KGF music and storyline hit 1 million views in a day. But it was taken down soon because of copyright issues. That is perhaps the biggest issue for most editors. With the digital and broadcasting rights for the cricket matches sold for thousands of crores, others cannot use the footage on any medium. And multiple strikes would lead to the page going down as has happened with both Dhasvanth and Manoj. This is why many creators take down the video from Instagram themselves in less than two days after posting. “We should not use copyrighted content. I lost three pages which added up to five lakh followers. This is my fourth page so I do not take any risk. Automatically it gets detected and you get a warning. You are not getting any profit from it. It is just to showcase your editing skills. In cricket, this is a big issue as they have bought the rights. Football also a little bit, but other sports like basketball not so much,” says Manoj.

While he has not gotten any direct monetary benefits from the edits, the consistent content Manoj put out led to other opportunities in the Tamil film industry. He was a promo editor for Captain Miller, Thunivu, and Leo. Dhasvanth, meanwhile, still looks at editing as a hobby. “I don’t do it expecting any reward. When you get an idea, you do not want to waste it. When I get an idea about a song, it keeps running in my head until I do the edit. Whether it gets reached or not, I want to do it and put it out. It is a way of expressing my creativity. I am still a student. I am not thinking too much about making it a profession. In future if something comes my way, I might take it,” Dhasvanth says.

Even official handles are in on the trend. During Punjab’s game against Chennai, their official X (formerly Twitter) page took to describing the entire match via Tamil movie memes. Chennai themselves have indulged in story-telling via memes and other forms (go through their Insta page). When it first emerged, fan-edits were firmly linked to the IPL. Now, it’s around the year. After the IPL finishes, Dhasvanth, Manoj, and scores like them will switch their attention to the upcoming World Cup.