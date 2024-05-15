Beyond the wedding photographer’s Gaze

CHENNAI: One of the most widely circulated stories from my childhood revolved around astronaut Neil Armstrong allegedly converting to Islam after hearing the azaan upon landing on the moon. It was said that his conversion led to his exclusion from mainstream media and subsequent space missions. For many Muslims, it was a moment of great pride — the God we worshipped seemingly affirmed by a White man on the moon. Had people not believed this story, they might have questioned the Americans about their lunar journey: their methods, equipment, technology, and findings.

However, such questions never arose because people were already hypnotised by the tale of the azaan. As time passed, our society exhibited diminished interest in the cosmos. Instead, claims emerged of holy names being sighted on the moon. When I watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, I was reminded of this childhood rumour. His take on Heera Mandi is akin to someone who only knows the story of Armstrong hearing the azaan, making a biopic on his life.

Exhibition tour

This series had the potential to shed light on the lives, culture, socio-economic status, and challenges faced by the inhabitants of Heera Mandi. It could have addressed misconceptions, societal treatment, and struggles, offering insight into their rise and fall. However, it regrettably reinforces Bollywood stereotypes, failing to foster empathy for any character. Instead, it resembles a tour of a stereotypical exhibition, showcasing grand structures and extravagant costumes at every turn.

The most unnecessary part of the series was the disclaimer stating, “any resemblance will be coincidental”. No need to worry. There is no resemblance whatsoever. The series is rife with aesthetic and historical inaccuracies, making it disconnected from any specific era or region. The architecture, language, costumes, and Nawabi culture portrayed, with its adaab and janab, have no historical ties to Lahore.