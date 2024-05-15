Curd rice: A soothing summer saviour

Myriad avatars of curd rice

Speaking of some good ol’ wisdom, Bengaluru-based HR professional Gaurav shares his mother’s maxim. “Amma says mosaranna is a stressbuster. And the way she makes it is amazing: First, the plain curd rice is mixed with salt. On top of it a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves. And then a garnish of raw onions, pomegranate and cashews. For sides, mango pickle and lemon pickle. My family just cannot do without curd rice!”

Mosaranna was the chief guest at most Bengaluru buffets, Udupi hotels and local functions in the early 2000s, standing tall among the butter masalas, gobi manchurians and jalebis. To my six-year-old eyes, the ruby-red arils encasing the pomegranate seeds looked like little jewels on a snow-capped mountain. How could I not salivate at the sight of it? So much so that when an aunty walked up to me — while I was shamelessly wolfing down my mosaranna — and jokingly asked if she could have some, I blurted out a big “No!” and ran away. My parents’ faces understandably flushed red with embarrassment but I couldn’t care less…I loved my curd rice! And though a good scolding from amma followed, the sleep I got that night was unparalleled.

That’s perhaps why Sadhvi Das from Odisha says, “Pakhala bhaat is positively intoxicating. I actually feel sleepy after eating it.” In Das’s ghoro (house), leftover rice is soaked in water overnight and allowed to ferment. In the morning, curd is added along with a chunka (tadka/tempering) of lemon leaves, mustard seeds and green chillies. The result, Das says, is absolutely delicious. “We also call it chunka dohi pakhala and usually eat it with fried macha (fish) which has been marinated in mustard oil and masala. We also relish pakhala with spinach saag and bhortas (fried mixes) of aloo and tomato. Yum!”

In Palakkad native Latha Devarajan’s house, matta rice (red rice) is the protagonist in pazhaiya choru, which literally translates to old rice. A close relative of pakhala bhaat, the same fermentation process unfolds. Latha explains, “After letting it soak overnight, we pour buttermilk over it in the morning. Most people add curd but I feel buttermilk is the healthier option. Vaddu maanga (mango pickle) is par for course. My grandmother used to say it is immunity-boosting and wards off constipation.”

Kochi-based engineer Thasneem Moosa’s family also seems to favour moru (buttermilk), generously pouring it over choru (rice). “We then top it with crushed onions and chillies. It is oh, so soothing,” she says.

In the land of Krishnadevaraya, the Satavahanas and the Nizams — today’s Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — ferments the cousin of pakhala bhat and pazhaiya choru: Chaddannam. Veteran South Indian actress-turned-content creator Mucherla Aruna has a soft spot for what she calls saadhannam, sharing recipes of it on her Instagram page, where she whips up numerous other quick-fix meals for her online audience.

Aruna shares her mother’s scrumptious yet simple recipe. “When I was little, my mother would soak some leftover rice in water at night. She’d then add ample warm milk, onions, green chillies and salt. And of course, a teaspoon of curd. In those days, we didn’t have a fridge so what she would do is put the saadhannam in a mud pot and keep it outside, allowing it to ferment outside overnight. In the morning, she would transfer the cool goodness onto a banana leaf, wrap it up and put it in a steel dabba. This was my school lunch every day. When I’d open it, the aroma from the banana leaf, aha…perfect!”

Now a grandmother, Aruna makes the dish regularly for her granddaughter, who she says absolutely relishes sadhannam. She adds, “In our house, summer means curd rice is a must! Though I love spicy food, I leave out the green chillies when I make it for her. With a side of avvakai pachadi (mango pachadi), it is too good, simply superb!”

Your humble summer sakhi

They say that in India, the dialect changes every 50 kilometres. Well, since the taste of curd varies from hut to hut, the dish will also don myriad hats — every few metres! The culinary elasticity of this friendly concoction means there is no one way to make it. You are the gastronomic genie: If you want mushy rice, so be it. If you want five side dishes, so be it. If you want to make your taste buds tingle with heaps of pickles and thokkus, voila, wish granted!

Aha…how I love my thayir saadam, perugannam, chaddannam, mosaranna, pazhaiya choru, pakhala bhaat, dahi chaawal and so much more! In a country where innumerable oily, crispy, spicy and savoury competitors throng the culinary battlefield, there is one dish — and its many avatars of course — that binds India’s palates and hearts: our humble curd rice.

Hmm..are you mixing the rice and curd yet? Have you added salt? What about the tadka? Oh, and do not forget to add lime pickle as Meenakshi paati says. Well, however you make it, be rest assured, your tummy and tongue will tango in joy—yes, curd rice is your summer saviour.