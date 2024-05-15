Five killed as car rams stray cow, tree on ECR in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five men were killed in a road accident near Kalpakkam along the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday night.

The police said that they were returning to Chennai from Puducherry when the car in which they were travelling hit a stray cow that suddenly crossed the road. In the impact, the driver lost control of the car and rammed into a tree that was beside the road. While three of them died on the spot, two of them succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (22), Ezhumalai (30), Vignesh, Yuvraj and Kishore.

The police said that the accident took place at Vayalur village near Kalpakkam. After hitting the cow, the car went and rammed a tree with full force. It became mangled and the five men were trapped inside. Local residents rushed to the aid. They cut open the car and pulled Yuvraj and Kishore. They were sent to Government Chengalpattu Hospital. The other three — Rajesh, Ezhumalai and Vignesh — were also pulled out but were found dead. Sometime later, the other two men succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

A case has been registered.