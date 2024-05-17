Nightmare unfolds at illegal animal boarding facility in Kattupakkam, 14 dogs rescued

CHENNAI: An illegal animal boarding facility functioning under pathetic conditions in the middle of a residential locality in Kattupakkam was busted on Thursday and 14 malnourished dogs bearing multiple injuries and skin infections were rescued. Independent animal rescuers and members of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board with the help of police shifted the dogs, including three puppies, to two shelters for necessary care and immediate treatment.

TNIE visited this boarding facility run by Swarna Priya, who allegedly took a five-bedroom residential house for rent in November last year. All the rooms, terrace and corridor of the 3,000 sq.ft house were stinking with dogs’ poop, urine and rotten food. It seemed like nobody had cleaned the house for the past several months. All the dogs were locked inside the house and forced to live under extremely inhume conditions. They had open wounds that were infected with fleas and ticks. One dog was in advanced stage of pregnancy.

Madan Kumar, who lives next door and first lodged a police complaint in February, said there were close to 30 dogs in the house at one point. “The noise and stink were unbearable. My children used to often fall sick because of the conditions there,” he said.

The owner of the house in question, Dr V Krithika, told TNIE that she also lodged a complaint at Poonamallee police station as Priya was avoiding her calls and refusing to vacate the house. “The rental agreement signed was clear on the matter that the house was given for residential use, not for any commercial purpose,” she added.