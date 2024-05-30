Chennai police busts prostitution racket involving minor girls, arrests key agents

CHENNAI: The Anti-Vice Squad (AVS) of the city police has arrested another woman involved in the prostitution of minor girls. The woman was acting as an agent for the racket, the police said. Earlier, eight other accused were arrested.

The woman was identified as J Vijayalakshmi (51) of Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district. “When a girl was solicited, Vijayalakshmi would inform the key suspect Nadhiya to make the arrangements,” a police source told TNIE.

Another person, M Dhandapani (36), who was involved in the case by providing rooms and service apartments to the racket, was arrested on Friday, noted a press release.

Based on a tip-off, AVS police raided a lodge in Valasaravakkam on May 18 and rescued two girls, aged 18 and 17, from the racket. The remaining arrested persons are K Nadhiya (37), the key accused, K Ramachandran (42), V Sumathi (43), Maya Oli (29), J Jayashree (43), S Ashok Kumar (31), and R Ramandhiran (70). Inquiries revealed that Nadhiya had become acquainted with the girls through her daughter who went to tuition and dance classes with them, said a child helpline officer. She targeted girls from lower income families and went through their profiles on social media.

Police inquiries revealed that the two girls were sent to Hyderabad and Coimbatore to meet their clients for RS 25,000. They were told to lie to their parents about the visit. When resisted, they were threatened.