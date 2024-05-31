Tholkappia Poonga skywalk work in Chennai to commence by June

CHENNAI: As the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance has been granted, the city corporation is all set to issue work orders for a cable-stayed pedestrian skywalk in June after the model code of conduct has been lifted. The work is expected to be completed by December 2024.

The skywalk, designed to be 156 metres long and three metres wide, will connect the two phases of the Tholkappia Poonga that is being renovated by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust at a total cost of Rs 42.4 crore. The cable-stayed skywalk alone is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9.35 crore.

The skywalk will be constructed with a pylon to support the structure (a support tower to string wires from) which will be placed at the centre median of the road at a height of 25 metres. This is planned on the DGS Dhinakaran Salai, TP Scheme road, Santhome high road junction. “The CRZ clearance came on Monday. The tender evaluation has already been completed and we will issue work orders as soon as the model code of conduct is lifted,” said a corporation official. The work is expected to be completed by December this year.

This work will be completed alongside the replacement of the pipe culvert to a box culvert across Santhome High Road and the construction of a new connecting tunnel for phases one and two of the park, which will also be taken by the city corporation at a cost of Rs 13.4 crores.

The park is currently closed to visitors due to the redevelopment work. Under Phase I, the eco-restoration of 58 acres of the Adyar Creek will be carried out and the eco-restoration of 300 acres of the Adyar Creek and Estuary under Phase II. Officials said that phase I, which is being taken up inside the park, would be completed by October this year.