19-yr-old’s body exhumed from canal near AP border, three friends arrested

CHENNAI: Uthukottai police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for the murder of D Dinesh (19), a first-year student at a government college in Vyasarpadi.

According to police sources, Karthick (24), Naga (22), and a 17-year-old allegedly killed him and buried his body in a canal near the TN-Andhra Pradesh border.

After the 19-year-old boy disappeared on August 20, his parents filed a missing report. Police commenced and inquiry and their investigation led them to the three youth, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Preliminary probe revealed that a few months earlier, Dinesh had humiliated one of the accused youth by making him kneel down with regard to a conflict.

In revenge, they attacked Dinesh with machetes during a drinking session and buried him at the canal on August 20.

Following the confession of the suspects, Dinesh’s body was recently exhumed in the presence of revenue officials and sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Another accused, Kamesh, who was allegedly present during the crime, is currently in custody for a different case. Further investigation is underway.