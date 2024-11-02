Temporary bus depot near Royapuram NRT bridge to fill-in for broadway terminus

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited tenders for various works with regard to setting up a temporary bus depot for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Port Trust land near Royapuram NRT Bridge at Clive Battery, which will serve as an alternative to the Broadway bus terminus.

According to the tender document, the temporary facility spanning 14,000 sq.m, will accommodate 57 buses across four bays and have at least three outgates, ensuring continuous service for commuters, while the city’s iconic Broadway terminus transforms into a 21-storey multi-modal hub.

To facilitate comfortable and accessible service, the temporary bus terminus will feature waiting areas with shade, platforms, office cabins, and toilets, including restrooms for persons with disability. The layout also comprises a timekeeper room, a lactation room, four drinking water tanks, and seat benches.

The tenders specify critical infrastructure needs at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore, including electrification and water supply setup estimated at Rs 75.46 lakh, footpath construction with interlocking paver blocks for Rs 92.78 lakh, and porta cabins for office and timekeeping functions valued at Rs 77.88 lakh. The bid opening date has been set as November 5.

Broadway bus terminus, one of the city’s largest termini for MTC buses, is set to transform into a multi-model hub that will house bus bays, parking for two-wheelers and cars, as well as commercial spaces, and government offices. Expected to complete construction in two-and-a-half years, the multi-modal project will modernise transit facilities, making this temporary site essential for smooth operations in the interim. The decision to temporarily relocate terminus was finalised during a high-level coordination meeting on April 30.