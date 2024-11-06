Jack of all trades

CHENNAI: Allow me to get nostalgic for a minute. About 15 years ago, I obsessively played an online browser game where I, a pigeon, resided in a park that received a number of daily visitors. I, the pigeon, flew above the park in gentle circles, with the very straightforward goal of aiming droppings on the visitors’ heads.

They could be parents pushing prams, kids on skateboards, or just bald men enjoying their newspapers. Yes, I know it sounds disgusting — but I was only a child, and there was something incredibly satisfying about the loud “Splat” when I found my target, and the frustrated groans of the visitors. I realised that in videogames, I tend to like my absurdist humour when it has both cartoon-like art and visceral sound effects.

I finished ‘Thank Goodness You’re Here’ twice in the last week, a game with humour as absurd as it can get. It’s not that difficult to complete, it doesn’t take more than three hours — lesser time than most movies these days if you think about. But I should tell you that ‘Thank Goodness You’re Here’ isn’t a game in the traditional sense of the word.

There is no skill-tree, level progression, or any sense of accomplishment at the end of a “quest”. An extremely strange series of events take place in a made-up Northern English town, and you are kind of just in it for the ride.

In the game, I play as an exceptionally tiny man, whose work takes him to the town of Barnsworth. The residents of the town find themselves in a variety of predicaments.