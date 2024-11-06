Safety: Compromised

CHENNAI: Thunder and lightning enveloped the sky as the clouds relentlessly burst, drenching the city. As if on cue, the electricity was shut off across several areas. In a hostel on Butt Road, Ramapuram, Kiruthiga V, a Madurai native, was working on an assignment when the lights went off. She looked for a matchbox to light a candle, but alas! she couldn’t find one. She went to the hostel’s kitchen to get a matchbox from the anna who takes care of the canteen, and headed towards the door.

She felt she was being followed.

“I stopped for a second to turn, and just then he squeezed my back and walked past me, without turning around. I could not step any further. I stood still for a long time.”

Women like Kiruthiga move to a new city to pursue their aspirations and experience freedom while juggling academic or corporate pressure. Most of them opt to live in hostels, considering them to be a prudent and safe option. But in the hallways, bedrooms, and washrooms, the lines of security are blurred by the harassment and abuse from whom they consider to be safety providers.

The alleged rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, 14 girls sexually assaulted by a hostel manager in Andhra Pradesh, NIT Trichy’s student facing sexual harassment in Trichy, a hostel owner sexually abusing a student in Coimbatore — these incidents may be months old, but this is a reality we live in; a society where women are exploited every day in spaces they reside, study, work, travel or just pass by. How are these living spaces in Tamil Nadu? How do they function, and are women indeed safe? CE explores.

New place, old problems

All it took was one night for her hostel experience to turn into distress for Garima* from Pondicherry University. “I was given a room in a newly built hostel which was more like an apartment. It was neat and clean. We were treated nicely and the guards were well-behaved,” she begins. The university did not have any restrictions and a few students spent the night out, though the campus’ official rules require them to reach the room by 10 pm. “The next morning, we would just have to write our names in a register at the main gate and that was it,” she adds.