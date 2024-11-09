Snuff the puff

CHENNAI: On his 59th birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced that he had quit smoking, a long-standing habit, often smoking up to 100 cigarettes a day. His decision serves as a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to make a positive change to lead a healthy life.

Quitting smoking is a crucial step towards improving overall health, regardless of when an individual decides to stop. However, it’s often easier to decide to quit than to follow through. Understanding the benefits of smoking cessation can help you stay motivated, with both immediate and long-term rewards becoming evident shortly after quitting.

A few significant short-term benefits

A decrease in heart rate, returning to normal in the first few minutes.

Nicotine levels begin to reduce within 24 hours, eventually reaching zero.

Blood carbon monoxide levels decrease within the first few days.

Respiratory symptoms, particularly breathlessness, begin improving within weeks.

The long-term benefits

Heart health: Within one to two years, the risk of heart-related issues such as vessel blockages and heart attacks reduces significantly. Over time, inflammation decreases, High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol improves, and the likelihood of clot formation lowers.

Respiratory health: Quitting reduces the risk of respiratory issues such as chronic cough, breathlessness, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It also improves lung immunity, helping prevent lung infections and pneumonia.

Reproductive health: Quitting smoking can reduce risks associated with pregnancy, such as premature birth and low birth weight.

Cancer risk: Within five to ten years, the chances of developing several types of cancer, including those of the mouth, lungs, digestive tract, bladder, and cervix, are significantly reduced.