School closed after ‘gas leak’ to reopen today

CHENNAI: After remaining closed for 18 days, owing to a suspected gas leak, Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottiyur will reopen on Wednesday for students of classes 10 to 12.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Tuesday at the Tiruvottiyur zonal office, attended by parents, teachers, and government officials who agreed on a phased reopening of the school.

During the meeting, parents expressed concerns that school authorities, including teachers and the correspondent, failed to inform them during the incidents on October 25 and November 4.

On October 25, at least 35 students at the school were hospitalised with symptoms such as breathing difficulties, eye and throat irritation and persistent cough. The school was subsequently closed, and teams from the TNPCB and the corporation were deployed to determine the cause of the incident.

Despite not having official government permission, the school was reopened on November 4. Shortly after, seven more students were hospitalised, reporting symptoms like fainting, chills and nausea.

Malar D, a 31-year-old mother of a Class 8 student, said in the meeting, “As a single working mother, I trust the school with my child’s safety while I am at work. When the incident happened on October 25, my daughter ended up in the ICU. I only found out through other parents. She’s still on medication. If the school could notify us about reopening via WhatsApp, why not inform us of such a serious incident?” Parents also noted that parent-teacher meetings have not been conducted in the school.