Deputy CM Udhayanidhi holds meet to discuss road widening, new flyovers

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held a consultation meeting at the Secretariat on Friday to discuss measures to improve the road infrastructure in Chennai. The meeting focused on upgrading the infrastructure facilities and constructing new flyovers on various roads in the Greater Chennai Corporation area.

Udhayanidhi discussed possibilities of widening and improving facilities in prominent areas, including the Walajah Road junction to Lighthouse on Kamarajar Salai; MTH Road to Periyar Road on New Avadi Road; Gandhi Mandapam to Anna Salai junction on Sardar Patel Road; Anna Centenary Library to Kotturpuram Bridge on Gandhi Mandapam Road; Chennai City Centre to Kamarajar Salai on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai; and Foreshore Estate to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge on Greenways Road.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu, GCC Mayor R Priya, and MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, among others, attended the meeting.