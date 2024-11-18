Seeking justice in times of regression

CHENNAI: More than two decades ago, a Maharashtrian woman died by suicide a little over four months after she was married. When you type a sentence like that out, it occurs to you how commonplace something like this is in the broader story of Indian womanhood.

Death by purported kitchen accident or death by suicide in the first few years after marriage is not particularly shocking in this context, although it should be, and if one does not linger on that sentence, it would simply be a single pixel in a larger picture.

When that particular woman died in 2002, however, her family of origin pressed charges. Her husband and in-laws were convicted in 2004 under Indian Penal Codes Sections 498A (cruelty inflicted on a woman by her husband or his relatives) and 306 (abetment to suicide). But this October, a single-judge Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court gave them an acquittal.

In the brief months of her marriage, some of the experiences that the deceased woman was subjected to included: being taunted for her cooking skills, being made to sleep on a carpet, not being permitted to do activities during which she may interact with other people on her own (such as leaving the house to throw garbage, visiting the temple or talking to neighbours) and not being allowed to watch TV. According to her in-laws, the suicide took place two months after her last visit to their village, Varangaon.