A playlist for every mood

CHENNAI: Many would recognise her voice before her face. For me, it was love at first note — Sada Nannu from Mahanati, her hauntingly beautiful rendition, did it. For others, it might be her warm Tamil intro in Titli from Chennai Express.
As we talk, she leans in a little closer, her voice dropping to a soft, almost confidential tone. “I’ve got to rest the vocals,” she says casually. A few words into our conversation, almost as if on instinct, she begins to sing a few verses, unprompted. The room, for a moment, fell silent in awe, and I could feel the magic of the moment settle around us.
As a Carnatic music lover, this was a rare, almost sacred experience for me. The woman in front of me isn’t just a singer, but a multifaceted artiste whose journey spans from the classical world to playback music, indie dreams, and beyond. And her story is as captivating as her voice.
That woman? Charulatha Mani.
A Chennai girl at heart
“Chennai is home,” Charulatha begins, her voice tinged with nostalgia. Born and raised here, she reminisces about the journey that led her across continents. “I left in 2015 for Australia to pursue my PhD and postdoc. It was an enriching three years, diving deep into research on 17th-century Italian opera and Carnatic music.”
Her passion for blending cultures is evident as she speaks about her unique focus: understanding the parallels between the embellishments in Carnatic music and ornamentation in Baroque Opera. “It’s fascinating how connected music can be,” she added, describing her work at Griffith University.
Charulatha’s husband played a huge role in her love for Opera. “His collection of Italian and German Operas sparked my curiosity,” she shares, explaining how this passion influenced her research. “Opera and Carnatic music share a love for ornamentation, and I’ve enjoyed reimagining pieces by infusing ragas into them.”
Despite her global adventures — from presenting at Carnegie Hall to conducting fieldwork in Italy and Germany — Chennai has remained close to her heart. “Coming back feels incredible. The cultural scene here has evolved so much, especially with young artistes exploring independent music and songwriting. There’s a vibrancy now that wasn’t there when I left.”
Refelcting on the time of change, she says, the pandemic was a turning point. “It forced us all to pause. For me, it was a time of clarity. I dove into writing, reading, and ensemble work in Australia. But it also made me realise how much I missed performing live.” This realisation brought her back to Chennai earlier this year, ready to immerse herself in the local music scene.
She is currently prepping for a concert on November 25 titled Isai Payanam. This signature live series holds a special place in her journey. “I take a raga, explore its classical essence, and then connect it to iconic film pieces across languages. The audience loves discovering these connections.”
The indie dream
Fondly recalling the early days of Isai Payanam, which catapulted her into the spotlight, she says, “It’s surreal to think about those TV days when I’d dissect ragas week after week. It made me a household name, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.” Besides this, Charulatha has many cherished memories. “Performing at Carnegie Hall last year was unforgettable,” she says, her voice softening. “I sang a Tamil lullaby and delivered a keynote on how lullabies impact the health of mothers and babies. It was deeply personal and rewarding.”
Another standout moment was recording for AR Rahman. “It was so special to work with him,” she shares, her eyes lighting up. On the playback front, “Singing for Vijay is what really got me noticed. Most people strut around after one song, but I got to sing for two of his films!” She breaks into Yen Uchimandai on the spot, much to my delight.
After making waves in the Carnatic circuit and playback singing, independent music is her next frontier, and she couldn’t be more excited. Her latest project, a trilingual love ballad titled Manadhil Maan (Tamil), Hirni Goonj Uthi (Hindi), and New Reality (English) launched this month is a labour of love. “It’s about a woman’s journey, her struggles, and the love that supports but doesn’t overshadow her independence. It’s very personal.”
The song’s music video, created in collaboration with a studio in Bengaluru, uses AI to weave together imagery of deer, butterflies, and heartfelt human connections. “It’s an experiment,” she admitted, “but I believe art thrives on experimentation. Failure isn’t failure — it’s just another step.”
Advocating for women in independent music, she says, “This is the best time for women to tell their stories. We need more female voices, especially in a male-dominated industry.” Her feminist ballads often stem from personal experiences. “There’s so little representation of women composers, even globally. I want my songs to tell stories of struggle and triumph, especially as a wife, mother, and artist.” This is reflected in her latest single, inspired by her children studying abroad, capturing the bittersweet longing due to distance. “It’s important to channel real emotions into music. That’s what makes it resonate.”
While juggling multiple genres, when creativity eludes her, she relies on walks, her guitar, or the simple act of writing. “Writing my 90,000-word thesis taught me discipline,” she said. “Music is my first language, but text is a close second.”
The road ahead
As we wrap up, she shares her plans for the future: more independent releases, collaborations, and perhaps even composing rhythm tracks. “There’s so much more to explore,” she said with a smile.
She is also excited for the upcoming Margazhi season, and for the upcoming concert, the set list is taking shape. “I’ve carefully selected rare ragas for the performance, blending classical gems with beloved film favourites. It’s close to my heart because it’s my Isai Payanam concert,” she says. “December is going to be packed with events. It’s going to keep me on my toes, but I thrive on that energy,” she adds.
And just like that, our conversation ends where it began — with her love for reimagining music and a quiet determination to keep creating.
(Charulatha Mani will be performing at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on November 25 at 4.30 pm)