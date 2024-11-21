A playlist for every mood

CHENNAI: Many would recognise her voice before her face. For me, it was love at first note — Sada Nannu from Mahanati, her hauntingly beautiful rendition, did it. For others, it might be her warm Tamil intro in Titli from Chennai Express.

As we talk, she leans in a little closer, her voice dropping to a soft, almost confidential tone. “I’ve got to rest the vocals,” she says casually. A few words into our conversation, almost as if on instinct, she begins to sing a few verses, unprompted. The room, for a moment, fell silent in awe, and I could feel the magic of the moment settle around us.

As a Carnatic music lover, this was a rare, almost sacred experience for me. The woman in front of me isn’t just a singer, but a multifaceted artiste whose journey spans from the classical world to playback music, indie dreams, and beyond. And her story is as captivating as her voice.

That woman? Charulatha Mani.

A Chennai girl at heart

“Chennai is home,” Charulatha begins, her voice tinged with nostalgia. Born and raised here, she reminisces about the journey that led her across continents. “I left in 2015 for Australia to pursue my PhD and postdoc. It was an enriching three years, diving deep into research on 17th-century Italian opera and Carnatic music.”

Her passion for blending cultures is evident as she speaks about her unique focus: understanding the parallels between the embellishments in Carnatic music and ornamentation in Baroque Opera. “It’s fascinating how connected music can be,” she added, describing her work at Griffith University.

Charulatha’s husband played a huge role in her love for Opera. “His collection of Italian and German Operas sparked my curiosity,” she shares, explaining how this passion influenced her research. “Opera and Carnatic music share a love for ornamentation, and I’ve enjoyed reimagining pieces by infusing ragas into them.”