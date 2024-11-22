CM to inaugurate new Tidel IT park in Pattabiram today, third one in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to usher in social and economic growth in northern Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the Tidel IT Park at Pattabiram on Friday. This will be the third full fledged Tidel Park in the state after Taramani and Coimbatore.

The chief minister will also inaugurate the first phase of Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) established by Precision Mega Cluster on Sidco campus at Thirumudivakkam, set up at a cost of `18.2 crore.

The inauguration of the Tidel Park is to take place more than four years after the foundation stone for the project was laid during the previous AIADMK regime in 2020. Spread on 11.41 acres, the 21-floor building has 5.57 lakh square feet of area and is key to developing the IT corridor on the Outer Ring Road.

The facility, built at a cost of Rs 330 crore, can accommodate up to 6,000 people, and is located about 50m from NH16 and 700m from the Pattabiram Railway Station.

With nearby areas such as Thirumazhisai, Tiruvallur, Kundrathur, Ambattur, Tiruttani, Avadi, and Poonamallee in close proximity, the Tidel Park is poised to become a major employment hub for skilled IT professionals, official sources said.

Srinivas Akinipatti, senior director, Knight Frank India, said the Tidel Park has potential to make Outer Ring Road an IT Corridor in the long run.

The facility offers a host of amenities including a multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, dedicated promotional spaces, gym, meditation hall, and indoor games area.