Stalin inaugurates TN's third Tidel Park in Avadi

THIRUVALLUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 21-storey Tidel Park, established at Rs 330 crore on Friday, with the project aimed at fostering development of the information technology in the northern parts of the state.

Established on a 5.57 lakh square ft. built-up area at Pattabiram, it will provide employment to 6,000 people in the initial phase in the IT/ITeS sector, the government said.

This is the third full-fledged Tidel Park in the state after Chennai and Coimbatore.

It has ample parking space, a 100 per cent diesel genset power backup, a multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, and a gym.

Recalling former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi's contributions to the development of the sector, Stalin said, "In 2000, Thalaivar Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi is addressed), laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu's IT revolution by inaugurating the first TIDEL Park in Chennai."

"Today, I proudly inaugurated a towering 21-storey TIDEL Park at Avadi (Pattabiram), creating opportunities for 6,000 professionals and boosting growth in the northern parts," he said, on the social media platform X.