A tech makeover

CHENNAI: The use of technology has seen a drastic rise in spaces over the last decade. From security systems to door locks, we are all adapting to the changes faster than ever! Smart systems are no longer considered a luxury, it’s more of a need today than ever before. Here are the most common upgrades trending in the design space:
Touchless devices are a hot pick this year. Touchless doorbells, for instance, allows the guests to enter the house without coming in contact with any shared surfaces which avoids with the maintenance of hygiene.
Security cameras with video door phones for main doors have become the norm for every new house. Systems adaptable to existing wiring help with upgrading the security at homes/offices while keeping costs minimal.
Upgraded entertainment systems, the audio and visual experiences available today with smart TV’s, smart speakers integrated in the interiors without it being a visual hindrance. TV screens are no more the focal point in spaces, place the TV discreetly so you don’t have to wake up to a black screen, the automated solutions cleverly hide the screens behind multifunctional furniture or in the ceiling, making your audio visual experience seamless.
Digital locks for wardrobes, they ensure safety in this era where the houses are generally unsupervised. They also come in modules where the locks are not visible on the outside and can be opened by an access card placed exactly at the position disclosed only to the users. Digital locks cannot be easily broken into as the access is not as easy as duplicating a key.
Who does not like a warm towel post shower? Well with smart towel warmers, this has been made possible. Amenities like smart mirrors, smart showers, motion sensor lights, smart tubs, automatic soap dispensers all in all have upgraded the common man’s bathing experience. The use of smart toilets has been the most requested bathroom feature, sleek, self-cleaning and comes with an automated flush.
Smart thermostats help in maintaining the temperature of water in showers allowing one to pre-set it as per user preference making it safe for the use of children and elders at home.
Smart ACs help in reducing your energy consumption massively. Set your spaces to your preferred temperature right from your smartphone.
Bio metric systems at workplaces reduce the hassle of manual maintenance of records while also helping in safeguarding the place. They also notify when there is suspicious movement.
Automate your lighting. With smart lights and smart switches, the stress of forgetting to put off a light not in use while away from home has gone away. The lighting systems not only conserve usage but also make everything accessible with the touch of a button. Temperatures and colours of the lights are easily changeable, too.
Outdoor spaces with lawns if the space permits, have also been on the rise, owing to the effect it has on one’s mental being and that more house owners prefer hosting friends and family at the comfort of their homes. With integrated irrigation systems, your greens and lawns are well maintained no matter what the weather is like.
With skilled labour and smart choices during construction/renovation, one can ease their daily living and expenditure in a humongous pattern. Here is to easier spaces and a better planet.