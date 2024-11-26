Power of poetry

CHENNAI: Bodies, caste, sexuality, desire, and violence — these topics filled the poems penned by Malathi, Kutty Revathi, Salam, and Sukirthirani, in the early 2000s. A new vocabulary of feminist writing slowly solidified. As translator Lakshmi Holstrom writes in Wild Women, Wicked Words, “for the moral police, such language was not permissible for Tamil women. So the poets were condemned and vilified.”

And soon, threats, anger and mass outrage followed. “Our poetry was asking questions and many men began issuing threats online. One said they would make us stand on Mount Road and light us on fire with petrol. In a society filled with patriarchy, caste and religious divide, feminist writing is needed. Our writing and poetry should show the way,” recalls Sukirtharani. But, what is poetry if not challenging the norm?

Despite the threats, these poets continued filling blank pages with fiery words, challenging language, and interrogating society and hierarchies. Around two decades later, the voices of Sukirtharani and Kutti Revathi echo in an intimate room at Krea University, on Friday at The Prajnya Trust’s Sunset Verses.

The bilingual reading session included Vatsala, Sivakami Velliangiri, and K Srilata. The evening aimed at celebrating 18 years of Prajnya as they formally pulled down their shutters. Poetry has been integral to their journey.

“Words penned, before editing, are raw and crucial to any writing,” says Sukirtharani. Irrespective of the form, poetry has the power to liberate, instigate revolutions and capture the inner worlds of women.

“In any language, women’s poetry plays a pivotal role that you can’t negate. There is a hidden agenda and conspiracy to erase women poets in the world. But language exists, and it is a power. Despite any societal power dynamics, women handle this beautifully,” says Revathi.

Beauty followed across genres with Vatsala’s sarcastic lines, highlighting violence against women, and Sivakami’s humourous prose-like verses on interpersonal relationships.

From Valli to Draupadi, the female characters in the Mahabharata are largely invisible. Srilata’s upcoming poetry collection delves into the “fault lines, cracks and fissures in retellings of the Mahabharata, ones which are quirky.” Her verses spotlight Valli, who is missing Sanskrit renditions but finds a place in local plays and ballads.

As all the women agreed, feminist poets must not limit themselves. Sivakami recalls leaving her manuscript How We Measured Time unpublished for 19 years, in fear of offending her brother.