Wet Tuesday in Chennai, heavy rains to continue till December 1

CHENNAI: The city witnessed moderate showers on Monday night and Tuesday morning, with weather bloggers predicting the start of a rainy week that could continue until December 1.

Weather blogger R Pradeep John said that the rains will last for around two hours today following which rains will pick up from Wednesday and last till December 1.

"If the Depression crosses coast below Chennai then we will get rains while crossing the NTN (North TN) coast too. So for KTCC (Kancheepuram Tiruvallur Chennai Chengalpattu) lot of rainy day ahead with heavy to very heavy rains in some of the days," he wrote on X.

The rains on Tuesday morning affected commuters on their way to work who were caught off guard. The rains, including some heavy spells, may continue on and off throughout the day, said bloggers.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Meenambakkam recorded 3 cm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the RMC has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Cuddalore & Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai & Villuppuram districts and Puducherry.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts, the RMC said.