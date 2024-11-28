For the love of hospitality

What experiences from those times shaped the way you approach leadership today?

My dad travelled a lot as he worked in the cement industry. So for my education, I stayed with my paternal grandmother. She came from a Zamindari family in Andhra. It was from her that I learned financial management early in life. She also taught me how to be hospitable; so whenever guests came, they got preference over everybody about everything. She taught me how to be polite and assertive.

I also grew up with many women, my sister, and other cousins. It taught me how to respect women and treat them as equals. These values develop one’s personality. What you are today is based on the values you grew up with. Honesty, self-pride, self-respect, financial prudence, and others come from living those values by example and seeing people stand by them.

Your family has played a crucial role in your upbringing. How important is your family to you?

A family is like an iceberg where only a small portion is seen outside, shining under the bright sun. Most of it is underwater. The underwater part of the iceberg is your family — your foundation and fall-back. So, everyone should respect their family.

What is your definition of success and how has it evolved?

My definition of success keeps evolving. It is a moving definition. For example, my first definition of success was when I joined as a management trainee, we used to wear a brown coat and beige pants. The managers used to wear a black suit and pinstripe black pants.

So my first definition of success was to get into that suit. Once that is achieved, you look for another statement of success. At some point, it was making money and then designation. But today it’s about spreading happiness and developing people.

How do you navigate through challenges?

I thrive on facing adversaries, situations where it requires a little going against the tide. It’s something built in me. It is a good feeling once you cross the challenge. I do not think I have had a life-changing challenge. There were several challenges on the way to becoming what I am today.

A difficult personal decision that you had to make for your career?

The hardest decision I made was to stay back in India. You had many opportunities to work on cruise liners and ships during those times. It was fast money, but I decided to be in hardcore hospitality and that I should be in the region where I could make the place better. I wanted to put Chennai on the map of world hospitality.

How were your initial days? How has the industry progressed?

It was a very traditional kind of hospitality. We followed certain rules and guidelines. Today, all that is being challenged. Today, hospitality is all about thinking out of the box. The mission remains that the guest has to be happy and feel recognised.

Today we are using AI. For example, you take in the preferences of guests. In the olden days, we never knew that, or only if I saw the customer regularly. But today through guest history and AI, everything is captured. And today, if you stay in Grand Chennai and tomorrow you go to Grand Madurai for the first time, all your preferences are captured and delivered to you.