22K corporation staff ready to face cyclone Fengal

CHENNAI: As the city braces to face Cyclone Fengal, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya told reporters on Friday that they are well prepared to tackle rain or strong wind. The corporation has increased its workforce by hiring an additional 10 personnel per ward to facilitate tasks like food distribution and public rescue among others, she said.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said parks and beaches in the city will remain closed on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has urged construction firms to secure cranes and heavy equipment at elevated sites to prevent accidents. Billboard owners have been told to ensure that the hoardings are well-supported.

Commencing monsoon-related preparations months ago, the GCC has set up 329 relief centres stocked with food and water, supported by 120 kitchen clusters. A total of 22,000 staff, including officials, engineers, sanitation workers and 18,500 volunteers have been mobilised to manage rescue and relief work.

The corporation has readied 103 boats and 1,686 motor pumps for clearing stagnant rainwater. Additional equipment, including 134 high-capacity 100 HP pumps and 466 tractor pumps, have been kept on standby. As many as 158 super suckers and 524 jet rodding and desilting machines have been deployed to address desilting issues.