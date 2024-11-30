A fashion symphony

CHENNAI: A part from being the holiday season, December is the month to celebrate family, friendship, and life. Closer home, in Chennai, this month is a festival. The Tamil month, Margazhi, is usually associated with music and dance. But, according to Lakshmi and Saraswathi from Event Arts, “Margazhi is not just about the arts. From MS Subbulakshmi’s saris to TN Seshagopalan’s angavastram, the audience would discuss their attire, too. So we wanted to showcase this sartorial splendour on the ramp.”

Taking this discussion and innovation onto a larger stage, Event Arts in association with Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai held Marvellous Marghazhi last year.

The showstopper was Vyjayanthimala Bali, a parliamentarian, dancer, and actress. “Seeing her walk the ramp was a poignant reminder of the timeless elegance that bridges the past and present,” shares Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Grand Hotels and Resorts.

The models who walk down this green carpet are the various musicians and dancers who are part of the Margazhi season. This new concept in fashion walk is “to honour the artistes who have dedicated their lives to art forms, to provide them with a new avenue to showcase their talents and to showcase that tradition is not static, but evolves and finds new expressions,” says Vikram.

By merging fashion with classical arts, the organisers plan to highlight the timeless beauty of our heritage while presenting it through a contemporary lens.

To be held for the second time on December 1, The Royal Ballroom and the Royal Mile of the Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai serve as the venue for the event.

“This space combines cultural resonance with visual aesthetics to create an immersive experience. We (GRT Hotels and Event Art) are deeply inspired by Chennai’s rich cultural tapestry, especially during the Margazhi season. Our vision was to create an event that celebrates and reimagines our heritage,” he adds.