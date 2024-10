CHENNAI: If you love Gilmore Girls, Friends, or Breakfast at Tiffany’s, you know that coffee is more than just a drink — it’s a way of life. From Lorelai and Rory’s endless cups at Luke’s to the gang’s cosy chats at Central Perk, and Holly Golightly’s enchanting moments over a café au lait, coffee has a way of bringing people together. As we celebrate another International Coffee Day (October 1), let’s raise our cups to celebrate the rich flavours, warm connections, and joyful moments that coffee brings into our lives. So, pour yourself a cup and let’s dive into the delightful world of coffee by exploring delicious recipes that incorporate this beloved brew — from decadent desserts to delightful treats.

Tiramisu Fluffy Pancakes

Recipe by Divya Lakshmi, a homemaker in Chennai

Divya’s delicious pancakes remind her of cosy family breakfasts, and they’re perfect for anyone looking to indulge in a sweet morning treat.

For the pancake batter, mix in a shot of espresso alongside your usual wet ingredients like buttermilk and vanilla. Pour the batter onto a hot skillet and cook until bubbles form, then flip to cook the other side. Stack the pancakes high, then top them with a dollop of mascarpone cheese, dusted with cocoa powder, for a tiramisu-inspired breakfast that’s light, fluffy, and oh-so indulgent!

Origins of Filter Coffee