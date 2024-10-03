13 held for swindling elderly of Rs 4.72 crore in digital arrest scam

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have arrested 13 people in connection with a digital arrest scam, in which a 72-year-old woman in Abhiramapuram was swindled of Rs 4.72 crore. The caller had threatened the victim that her mobile number and Aadhaar number was being used to open many bank accounts, and cases were registered against her in Mumbai and Delhi Cyber Crime Police Station.

The police followed the money trail and traced a gang to Villivakkam and Triplicane. The gang had sent the money abroad through hawala transactions and got them back through Binance mobile application as cryptocurrency. The police have recovered Rs 53 lakh, mobile phones, passbooks, and cheque books from the gang. After an inquiry, all 13 of them were sent to judicial custody.

The woman was approached by a person claiming to be an officer from the Mumbai Police, who said that a parcel containing illegal drugs, fake passport, 257 ATM cards, and tiger skin was seized by the customs department. The person also said a number of bank accounts were opened in her name using her Aadhaar, and she must come to Mumbai Cyber Crime Police Station within two hours for inquiry or she will be arrested.

When the woman asked the ‘officer’ to release her from the case, the person convinced her that if she cooperated with the investigation through video call, they would release her and told her to isolate herself at home.

They said her bank accounts have to be verified to check whether illegal transactions have taken place and told her to transfer all her money to another bank account which will be returned back to her in 30 minutes after verification. She transferred Rs 4.72 crore. When she found out that she was scammed, she lodged a police complaint.