In awe of Andal

CHENNAI: As the sole female Azhvar in the Bhakti Movement, Andal is inseparable from the Margazhi month and has long been deemed the patron saint of love and devotion. The 8th-century poetess’ hymns, Tiruppavai and Nachiar Thirumozhi have passed through time and its rich Tamil literary pasurams have inspired generations.

For those seeking a lesson on these texts and the unique female saint, look no further than Thejus Swarna Kolu. With the theme ‘Andal Thirukalyana Vaibhogame’, Shanthi Chandrasekar’s kolu of regal, handmade dolls — crafted with cotton, recycled material, and bits of cloth — carves a unique space in the city’s Navaratri celebrations.

Since 2011, Shanthi and her team have partaken in the kolu tradition, but with a twist. Venturing beyond the traditional nine padis, she has displayed stories on asurans, incarnations, and science behind culture and so on.

This year, with over 100+ dolls, Shanthi’s visual display showcases the life of Andal and her heartfelt hymns. In each, the saint is represented with the telltale bun, and dresses tailored in a melange of purple, red, and green. From Andal falling in love with Vishnu, her friendships, and descriptions of nature to Ramayana-related references, the kolu is an ode to 30 stanzas of Tiruppavai and other works.

Cardboard boxes transform into rivers, sheets into leafy backdrops, paint transforms fabric into faces, and thermocol into beds. The display is over two rooms — the first on the hymns and the second contains the wedding of Krishna and Andal. Visitors can access a QR code in the corner of the room, to read up on the hymns and history.