In awe of Andal

CHENNAI: As the sole female Azhvar in the Bhakti Movement, Andal is inseparable from the Margazhi month and has long been deemed the patron saint of love and devotion. The 8th-century poetess’ hymns, Tiruppavai and Nachiar Thirumozhi have passed through time and its rich Tamil literary pasurams have inspired generations.
For those seeking a lesson on these texts and the unique female saint, look no further than Thejus Swarna Kolu. With the theme ‘Andal Thirukalyana Vaibhogame’, Shanthi Chandrasekar’s kolu of regal, handmade dolls — crafted with cotton, recycled material, and bits of cloth — carves a unique space in the city’s Navaratri celebrations.
Since 2011, Shanthi and her team have partaken in the kolu tradition, but with a twist. Venturing beyond the traditional nine padis, she has displayed stories on asurans, incarnations, and science behind culture and so on.
This year, with over 100+ dolls, Shanthi’s visual display showcases the life of Andal and her heartfelt hymns. In each, the saint is represented with the telltale bun, and dresses tailored in a melange of purple, red, and green. From Andal falling in love with Vishnu, her friendships, and descriptions of nature to Ramayana-related references, the kolu is an ode to 30 stanzas of Tiruppavai and other works.
Cardboard boxes transform into rivers, sheets into leafy backdrops, paint transforms fabric into faces, and thermocol into beds. The display is over two rooms — the first on the hymns and the second contains the wedding of Krishna and Andal. Visitors can access a QR code in the corner of the room, to read up on the hymns and history.
Tamil landscape and Tiruppavai
The text shows the beauty of Tamil landscape and “how Andal connected with to mythology, the epics and how much she has studied. More than anything, I enjoyed the literature and how she connected to the epics,” says Shanthi.
Over the last six months, Shanthi has worked on the subjects, how to depict them, and what backgrounds to use. However, the making of the dolls is a meticulous three-month process; “From the bed, dress, and sheet, everything is 90% handmade. We can finish off one doll in ten minutes,” she laughs. This year, the team has done 60 pieces with 3D printing to perfect the arms and legs.
The founder’s interest in Andal began after a visit to Srivilliputhur. “After that, I attended a series of lectures by Dr Sudha Seshan and started taking notes. My sammandhi is fond of Tiruppavai. I got some feedback and some books from friends. I’ve been wanting to do this, but somehow I was not ready until this year,” she explains.
Apart from drawing attention to Andal, Shanthi also hopes to educate youngsters about the traditions of kolu, and Indian culture. “Our lifestyle has changed and parents don’t have the time to tell children about our culture and knowledge in epics.”
As a child, she recalls her mother crafting dolls, setting up kolu, and displaying their talents in the art of kolam during Navaratri. “The youngsters must learn about this, and the richness of culture and science behind it must be passed on to the next generation,” she signs off.
The display will be at Thejus, Park View, GN Chetty Road, T Nagar till October 12, 11 am to 5 pm.