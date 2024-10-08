Core Keeper: A new survival sandbox game for ultimate homestead builder

CHENNAI: Somewhere deep inside me is the brain of a squirrel. This part of me loves collecting items, and burrowing them into neat little piles in my house. It’s why I love survival sandbox games so much. Usually, to survive in these games, you must hoard food and gather raw materials.

You can’t hold them all in your hands, so you do also need to organise them into boxes, to use them as the need arises. There’s not much else to do, really. Because the only achievement in survival sandbox is staying alive… Or dying less frequently.

But if you, reader, have played survival sandbox games for as long as I have, you will know that the secret goal is actually to build the safest, largest, and prettiest homestead that can ever exist within the harsh lands. So if you ask me why ‘Core Keeper’ has already managed to suck a lot of my time, this is my explanation: I just wanted to build a house, decorate it, and surround it with a large, self-sustaining farm.

Now Core Keeper just has one difference from your typical sandbox game — in that it does not have a day-night cycle. Usually, you use these cycles to do different things. During the days, you spend time exploring, mining, and gathering items. The night times are for retreating to a little den and camping with your fire out, so that evil creatures don’t spawn around you. You might even spend the night organising items, understanding the crafting system, and preparing for the next day.

Not having a sense of time makes exploration less structured, and a lot more open-ended and chaotic. And I kind of love that. You see, unlike similar games like ‘Minecraft’, and ‘Don’t Starve’, we never do see the sky in Core Keeper. We start out in a cavern, and dig through it the whole way.

Every starting world in the game is procedurally generated, but it does have similar boss monsters to start with. At the beginning, you encounter this huge ball of slime — called Glurch the Abominable Mass, which keep pounding on the grounds. It gets quite annoying, because you can’t quite ignore the earth shaking beneath you several clicks away from the monster. Defeating the monsters is key in progressing in the game, but there’s enough to do even otherwise.