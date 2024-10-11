Lack of family shelters keeps Chennai streets housefull

CHENNAI: The latest survey by the Information & Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) has revealed that Chennai is home to an estimated 8,331 homeless individuals, with 69% of them living as families. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) currently lacks family-specific shelters, leaving these vulnerable groups without safe and suitable shelter options.

The report, titled “Findings of the Rapid Assessment of Persons in Homeless Situations in Chennai,” recommends adopting a comprehensive, intersectional approach to address homelessness and provide long-term solutions.

According to the study, 66% of the families living on streets have been doing so for generations. One of the major deterrents for them to seek shelter is the current shelter policy that accommodates men and women separately, effectively splitting up families. This has discouraged many from using available shelters, the report highlights.

Limited access to schemes

Financial constraints also prevent many homeless individuals from accessing housing under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s schemes. The survey points out that the required beneficiary contributions are unaffordable for many, while migrant homeless populations face additional challenges due to the absence of rental housing programmes. As a result, these groups are left with no viable options for safe shelter.

The report also notes that access to entitlements, including access to permanent and rental housing, remains a significant challenge for those currently in shelters. There are no state-level guidelines or policies to ensure this access, and the report calls for inter-departmental coordination and convergence of schemes to ensure individuals can access these entitlements.