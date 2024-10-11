Lack of family shelters keeps Chennai streets housefull

CHENNAI: The latest survey by the Information & Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) has revealed that Chennai is home to an estimated 8,331 homeless individuals, with 69% of them living as families. However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) currently lacks family-specific shelters, leaving these vulnerable groups without safe and suitable shelter options.
The report, titled “Findings of the Rapid Assessment of Persons in Homeless Situations in Chennai,” recommends adopting a comprehensive, intersectional approach to address homelessness and provide long-term solutions.
According to the study, 66% of the families living on streets have been doing so for generations. One of the major deterrents for them to seek shelter is the current shelter policy that accommodates men and women separately, effectively splitting up families. This has discouraged many from using available shelters, the report highlights.
Limited access to schemes
Financial constraints also prevent many homeless individuals from accessing housing under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s schemes. The survey points out that the required beneficiary contributions are unaffordable for many, while migrant homeless populations face additional challenges due to the absence of rental housing programmes. As a result, these groups are left with no viable options for safe shelter.
The report also notes that access to entitlements, including access to permanent and rental housing, remains a significant challenge for those currently in shelters. There are no state-level guidelines or policies to ensure this access, and the report calls for inter-departmental coordination and convergence of schemes to ensure individuals can access these entitlements.
Despite a notable increase in the number of homeless shelters from three in 2012 to 54 in 2021, the number has dropped to 49 in 2024. Of these, 12 are allocated exclusively for attendants of patients at government hospitals, leaving only 37 available for the general homeless population.
Overcrowded zones
In high-density areas like Royapuram, a staggering 4,912 people remain homeless despite the existence of 14 shelters. The report also calls for additional facilities in zones like Teynampet and Kodambakkam, which house 646 and 897 homeless individuals respectively. It highlights the pressing need for interim shelters, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, people with disabilities, transgender persons, and those recovering from illness but not requiring hospitalisation.
The report also raises concerns about the upcoming monsoon, noting that 48% of the homeless sleep on the streets using only tarpaulin or cardboard for protection. Even more alarming, 39% of the homeless endure the elements without any protection, leaving them directly exposed to heat and rain. Among the homeless, 11% are elderly, 31% suffer from psychosocial disabilities, and approximately 1,430 are children living with their families.
Call for policy reform
Vanessa Peter, the founder of IRCDUC, emphasised the need for urgent policy reforms to address the challenges faced by the homeless. “There is an urgent need for comprehensive policy reforms, which is lacking currently, to ensure the city’s homeless residents have access to safe, dignified living conditions,” she said. Peter also stressed the importance of climate-resilient strategies to protect the homeless during extreme weather conditions.
She added that regular street engagement and dignified approaches are crucial to building trust among the homeless. The survey found that 46% of the homeless are willing to use shelters if their needs are adequately met. The report also criticised the practice of sharing rescue operation videos on social media, calling it a violation of the privacy and dignity of the homeless.
REPORT SUGGESTIONS
Deploy community and health workers in hotspot areas to provide immediate support to the homeless, offer addiction treatment, and conduct health camps with supplementary nutrition
Formulate state-level policies to provide housing access, legal aid
Collaborate with the Social Welfare Department, DCPU, and Child Welfare Committees to ensure the safety of women and children
Create family shelters that accommodate entire families to curb separation, thereby encouraging more destitute to seek shelter
Implement plans to protect homeless during extreme weather