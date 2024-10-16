Enabling empathetic workspaces

CHENNAI: At the pharmacy counter at VSR Hospital, Premavathy carefully examines hurried, nearly-illegible scribbles of prescriptions. Each capsule, medicine or syrup is packaged and she never forgets to hand out with words of guidance with them. For a diabetic patient, she has recommendations on which fruits and food are beneficial, and a list of exercise tips for senior citizens; for children, she fishes out chocolates and the joking instructions of “don’t come back here next time”. The pharmacy is more than a place of work for Premavathy.

Growing up, the now-pharmacist watched her father visit government hospitals frequently and grappling with mental illness. “Without access to family love, affection, and medication, my father had this problem. He couldn’t sustain his job or support us, emotionally or financially,” she recalls. “I couldn’t support my father, so I pursued pharmacy courses to open a medical shop. He isn’t there but this profession gives me the chance to give people medicines and pieces of advice.”

As a mental health service user, the 45-year-old deals with her own diagnosis, and the challenges that have come with it. Carrying the memories of her father’s struggles, she completed her pharmacy course and this was a driving force in her eventual places of employment.

After 18 years of medication, the pharmacist acknowledges the importance of support systems. “Family and societal support, basic amenities like food and a home, and medical support are crucial for our mental health. You need love, affection, and safety. In this world, we can’t do anything without money,” she says, adding access to healthcare for physical and mental illnesses is crucial.

Is my ‘problem’ genetic or because of my circumstances? Premavathy wonders. While this question remains unanswered, the stigma tethered to these discussions persists. “I take medication and even though I am past 45, there is a fear of societal judgements. There is a fear they will see me as a patient. Not everyone is accepting of this,” she highlights.