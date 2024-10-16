Oodles of noodles

CHENNAI: Noodles, the quintessential comfort food of the modern era, are essentially long, thin strips made from flour. Whether soupy, dry, saucy, spicy, or mild, with any toppings available at hand, noodles offer a quick fix for sudden hunger pangs. Going beyond, it can also be presented as an exotic treat.

In India, noodles were once synonymous with the “two-minute” variety. However, thanks to the influence of K-pop/dramas/movies, and the widespread reach of social media reels, noodles have come to mean much more.

From Hakka noodles to Pad Thai and Japanese ramen, many versions of East Asian noodle dishes are now available across restaurants, ranging from spicy to mild, with toppings like eggs, spring onions, beef, pork, chicken, and veggies. Some eateries even offer curated dishes for anime lovers, visually crafted to match the aesthetics of their favourite shows.

Despite this variety, the love for packet noodles endures, largely due to their convenience.

Noodle experiments are common among foodies, especially if they have more than 10 minutes to spare in the kitchen.

From Indian classics like Maggi, Yippee, and Top Ramen to Korean brands like Samyang and Nongshim, Indonesian brands like Indomie, and Singaporean Koka, the market is flooded with options.

A quick flashback

The origin of noodles dates back millennia, and there is an ongoing dispute between Italians and Chinese over who first discovered this starchy treat. Many historians trace the first recorded instance of noodles to a 3rd-century AD book from the Eastern Han Dynasty in China, although they likely existed in kitchens long before this.

In 2005, archaeologists found an earthen bowl filled with noodles at a site near the Yellow River. Meanwhile, some historians argue that pasta has Mediterranean origins, with mentions in second-century Greek texts and later in the Jerusalem Talmud.