CHENNAI: Every monsoon, water carves a path, and rivulets return gushingly to their basins. While topography may have changed and areas are rendered unrecognisable — encroached and converted to buildings, companies, and roads — waterbodies remember, as the popular adage goes. Just as water harbours memory, the citizens of Chennai carry memories intertwined with the deluge.

From 2015 floods to cyclone Michaung in 2023 — each year, rains and storms arrive with warnings, the promise of heavy downpours, and renewed fears. As vulnerable parts of cities are swallowed, memories of losing loved ones, homes, and important documents surface. As X user @iamdatemike put it, “Everyone is scarred and scared…Even if it drizzles, my parents and grandparents get scared. We will have to live like this for the foreseeable future.”

On Sunday, the Met Department issued a red alert predicting heavy rain from October 15 to 17. A sleepless night, a day of charging electronics, buying candles, and persistent checking of weather updates ensued. As downpours hit the city on Monday and Tuesday, commuters braved waterlogged streets, waded through hip-level water, and families moved to relief centres.

According to an article in The New Indian Express, in the 24 hours on October 15, Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 2,241 cm across, while Chennai received 6.5 cm. Videos and news of hanging live wires, open manholes, helplines, and volunteer alerts filled social media platforms.

With fresh memories of annual inundation, the panic seeped into the streets and reached grocery stores with doomsday planning. All shops shared a deserted look — empty racks of bread and eggs, blackened vegetables, and a rush for the last packet of milk.

In Choolaimedu, Anna Nagar, and Aminjikarai, CE found some grocery shops closed, others with empty racks, and some with long queues. According to a shopkeeper in Collectorate Colony, the prices of vegetables rose amid high demand, with a kilo of tomato costing nearly Rs 120 to Rs 140. Shops across the city sported candles, umbrellas, and raincoats at the entrance.

It was like a zombie apocalypse, says Sreenivas, a manager at Amazon. “Areas like Villivakkam, Korattur, and Ambattur had crazy scenes yesterday (Monday). People were grabbing whatever was there in the shops and I could see anxious people riding two-wheelers without even minding other people, chasing shops.”