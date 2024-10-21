Fiji woos film producers, hospitals, SMEs with tax benefits and incentives

CHENNAI: Jagannath Sami, the grandson of a girmitiya (indentured labourer) from Visakhapatnam, has returned to India as the High Commissioner of Fiji. In this role, he aims to strengthen ties between the two nations and attract investments to boost Fiji's economy and develop key sectors.

During a recent visit to Chennai, Sami met with film producers, reputed hospital owners, and small and medium enterprise owners to promote the incentives and tax benefits offered by the Fijian government. In a conversation with TNIE, he emphasised Fiji's commitment to sustainable growth and the need to attract investors to support self-sustaining industries.

Sami highlighted the historical ties between India and Fiji, noting that 38% of Fiji's population is of Indian origin, earning Fiji, the nickname of 'mini India.' He expressed hope that this connection would inspire the Indian government to collaborate on establishing a living museum showcasing their shared history, including the legacy of the girmitiyas. Sami described President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to Fiji as a success, resolving pending issues like allocating land for India to build a chancery and cultural centre.

The High Commissioner plans to visit different Indian states to engage various sectors for investment opportunities in Fiji, highlighting its largely unexplored locations for film shoots. Sami said, "Film producers acknowledged Fiji as one of the best locations for shoots but raised concerns about crew costs due to distance. To address this, we are exploring production houses in Fiji, with government support to ease financial burdens for producers. We could also establish schools to train local technicians, making Fiji more attractive."

On tourism, Sami took note of inquiries about direct flights to Fiji. "If marketed well, travellers could visit multiple destinations, flying to Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore, and then to Fiji." He expressed hope that Fiji Tourism would collaborate with Indian travel agencies to promote Fiji as a destination, as Indian tourist numbers are currently small. SN Srikanth, honorary consul of Fiji in Chennai, said, "Tourism is booming in Fiji, and India has a lot to offer in terms of tourist outflows. Indians are discovering Fiji as an exotic and fulfilling destination. We expect India to become a significant market."