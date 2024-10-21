Fiji woos film producers, hospitals, SMEs with tax benefits and incentives

CHENNAI: Jagannath Sami, the grandson of a girmitiya (indentured labourer) from Visakhapatnam, has returned to India as the High Commissioner of Fiji. In this role, he aims to strengthen ties between the two nations and attract investments to boost Fiji's economy and develop key sectors.
During a recent visit to Chennai, Sami met with film producers, reputed hospital owners, and small and medium enterprise owners to promote the incentives and tax benefits offered by the Fijian government. In a conversation with TNIE, he emphasised Fiji's commitment to sustainable growth and the need to attract investors to support self-sustaining industries.
Sami highlighted the historical ties between India and Fiji, noting that 38% of Fiji's population is of Indian origin, earning Fiji, the nickname of 'mini India.' He expressed hope that this connection would inspire the Indian government to collaborate on establishing a living museum showcasing their shared history, including the legacy of the girmitiyas. Sami described President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to Fiji as a success, resolving pending issues like allocating land for India to build a chancery and cultural centre.
The High Commissioner plans to visit different Indian states to engage various sectors for investment opportunities in Fiji, highlighting its largely unexplored locations for film shoots. Sami said, "Film producers acknowledged Fiji as one of the best locations for shoots but raised concerns about crew costs due to distance. To address this, we are exploring production houses in Fiji, with government support to ease financial burdens for producers. We could also establish schools to train local technicians, making Fiji more attractive."
On tourism, Sami took note of inquiries about direct flights to Fiji. "If marketed well, travellers could visit multiple destinations, flying to Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore, and then to Fiji." He expressed hope that Fiji Tourism would collaborate with Indian travel agencies to promote Fiji as a destination, as Indian tourist numbers are currently small. SN Srikanth, honorary consul of Fiji in Chennai, said, "Tourism is booming in Fiji, and India has a lot to offer in terms of tourist outflows. Indians are discovering Fiji as an exotic and fulfilling destination. We expect India to become a significant market."
'Fiji is a small country, so we want to focus on SME's'
Sami is also keen to attract investments from small and medium enterprises. "Fiji is not a big country, so we want to focus on SMEs. The government provides tax benefits for investors, ensuring policy continuity," he said.
With over 90% of Fiji's population educated, he highlighted the need for mechanised farming and modern agriculture, where India has expertise. He noted that MIOT already has two facilities in Fiji and that the country is looking for more investments in healthcare. Although the Fijian agricultural market is small, its access to markets in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada could be attractive to investors.
Discussing climate change, Sami stated it is a major concern for Fiji and all Pacific island nations. "While the Pacific is clean, we are victims of climate change, losing at least one island per decade to rising seas. Pacific nations are vocal about this issue globally and are taking action, focusing on solar energy, green energy, and wind power. Fiji is part of the International Solar Alliance, led by India, and sees investment opportunities in alternative energy projects as well. Fiji has land available for reforestation," he added.