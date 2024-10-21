Traffic diversions announced for Police Commemoration Day parade in Chennai on October 21

CHENNAI: In view of Police Commemoration Day, which is scheduled to be commemorated at the Director General of Police office in Mylapore on Monday, the police have announced several traffic diversions from 8 am to 9 am.

All vehicles coming from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction to Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, and Dr Natesan Road to reach the destination; vehicles from the opposite direction will not be allowed to proceed.

During the commemoration parade, no vehicle will be allowed to cross the Gandhi Statue beyond MRTS and R K Salai junction. These vehicles will be diverted towards Light House, MRTS Road, Lloyds Road and Kamarajar Salai.

MTC Bus (21G) coming From Mylapore Towards Parry’s will be diverted at Royapettah 1 Point, Music Academy Point, TTK Road, Indian Bank Junction, Royapettah High Road, GRH Point, and Anna Salai.

MTC Bus (27D) coming from Cathedral Road toward Light House will be diverted at V M Street - Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, D’ Silva Road, Bhakatvachalam Road, Dr Ranga Road, Bheemana Garden Junction, CP Ramasamy Road, Srinivasan Street and R K Mutt Road. All commercial vehicles on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge to Light House will be restricted.