Tenders floated for new veggie market at Saidapet

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders for the construction of a modern vegetable market in place of the existing market that is almost a century old, at Jeenis Road in Saidapet. With an estimated project cost of Rs 23.97 crore, the new market covering a plot area of 1.09 acres will accommodate around 200 shops, including 130 smaller shops (5.77 sq.m each), 60 medium-sized shops (14.77 sq.m each), and 10 larger shops (19.61 sq.m each).

The new market will include parking and toilet facilities, along with a service and unloading bay covering a total area of 320.85 sq.m. The parking area is designed to accommodate 29 two-wheelers and four trucks, which will cater to both customers and vendors. In addition, it will also include designated toilet facilities for trans persons and persons with disabilities.

During the construction period, the vendors will be temporarily relocated to a PWD-owned land parcel near Anna Salai, said Ward 142 councillor M Krishnamoorthy. The tender opening date is set for November 5, with construction expected to commence soon after.

However, vendors in the existing market are in a dilemma about whether the market will be completed before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. They expressed concern if a potential change in the government will affect the market’s future.

Many vendors said their sales have still not revived completely from the blow dealt by the Covid-19 pandemic, and they fear that their temporary relocation will further upset their livelihoods for at least one and a half years.