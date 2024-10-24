Tenders floated for new veggie market at Saidapet

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders for the construction of a modern vegetable market in place of the existing market that is almost a century old, at Jeenis Road in Saidapet. With an estimated project cost of Rs 23.97 crore, the new market covering a plot area of 1.09 acres will accommodate around 200 shops, including 130 smaller shops (5.77 sq.m each), 60 medium-sized shops (14.77 sq.m each), and 10 larger shops (19.61 sq.m each).
The new market will include parking and toilet facilities, along with a service and unloading bay covering a total area of 320.85 sq.m. The parking area is designed to accommodate 29 two-wheelers and four trucks, which will cater to both customers and vendors. In addition, it will also include designated toilet facilities for trans persons and persons with disabilities.
During the construction period, the vendors will be temporarily relocated to a PWD-owned land parcel near Anna Salai, said Ward 142 councillor M Krishnamoorthy. The tender opening date is set for November 5, with construction expected to commence soon after.
However, vendors in the existing market are in a dilemma about whether the market will be completed before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. They expressed concern if a potential change in the government will affect the market’s future.
Many vendors said their sales have still not revived completely from the blow dealt by the Covid-19 pandemic, and they fear that their temporary relocation will further upset their livelihoods for at least one and a half years.
Priya M (38), a vegetable vendor at the market, tearfully expressed her concerns, saying, “This shop is my family’s only source of income. It helps us cover our children’s education, rent, and other household expenses. After Covid, many people set up vegetable shops in their neighbourhoods, and as a result, fewer customers now frequent the market. Now, with the government planning to relocate us during the market construction, our livelihoods will be severely disrupted, making it difficult to meet even daily expenses.”
Some vendors suggested that, instead of relocating them a kilometre or more away, the government could move them to a location closer to the existing market site.
Speaking to TNIE, councillor Krishnamoorthy said, “While the previous government made empty promises to construct the market, we are the ones implementing it. The construction period will undoubtedly be challenging, especially for vendors, but the new market will be a state-of-the-art facility with all necessary amenities, which we believe will attract more customers, benefiting the vendors. Although initial plan was to complete the construction in 18 months, it has now been assured that all works will be wound up in 16 months.”