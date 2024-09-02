Eye donation awareness: Rally that relays a message

CHENNAI: United by a noble cause, a sea of people gathered at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar on Saturday morning. The Eye Donation Awareness Rally, organised by the Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and Rajan Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd., in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar, marked a remarkable moment in the National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations. The event, now in its 23rd year, drew over 1,500 participants, including students, doctors, Rotarians, and so on, all marching with a shared message, “Donate Eyes – Gift Sight.”

The rally was flagged off by actor Suhasini Maniratnam, the chief guest of the event. She said, “What Dr Mohan Rajan has been doing over the years is truly commendable. I have pledged my eyes today, and I encourage everyone to support this initiative.” District governor of Rotary International District 3233, Mahaveer Bothra, initiated the rally with a symbolic gunshot. Dr Arulmozhivarman, president of the Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA), praised the efforts of the organisers in raising awareness about eye donation.

Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, emphasised the critical need for corneal donations. “India has over 1.5 lakh people suffering from corneal blindness, which can be reversed with a simple corneal transplant. However, the gap between demand and supply is significant. This rally is just one of the many initiatives we undertake to bridge that gap. Every year, we bring a celebrity to amplify the message because their influence can inspire many to take action,” Dr Mohan said.