Acts of creative prowess

CHENNAI : Who is the only actress to have played the role of mother, sister and wife to the famed dramatist RS Manohar? The answer is simple to the die-hard fans of the legendary actor. Septuagenarian TR Latha, part of every play of Manohar, had the privilege to have rubbed shoulders with a brand name, whose passion for theatre is beyond words to comprehend.

Rewinding her endearing journey in a world where she was pitchforked in, Latha, who hails from Tiruchy, admits that studies took a back seat for her. But she also acknowledges, “The best thing that happened when the family moved to Chennai was getting under the wings of Manohar. The two decades were a golden phase, to the extent that no drama of Manohar was complete without me playing the parallel lead.”

Out of the lot, Latha picked Indrajith as a masterpiece, a play that was contributed by KP Arivandhanam. She goes on, “Knowing Manohar’s penchant for razor sharp dialogues, the writer crafted a masterpiece getting into the intricacies of the plot. Lakshmanan’s intelligence in turning into a new avatar to see the end of Indrajit was vividly brought out by the pen of KP sir.”

She recalls how Manohar was game to leave the centre stage to her where she played his wife. The climax was all hers, unable to suppress the grief, the emotions were reflected in the body language. As Latha puts it, “To this date, the character is remembered for its punchlines, more so in the no-holds-barred execution act.”

Moments of nostalgia

Feeling nostalgic, Latha shares the effect of Soorpanagai character in Elangeswaran, where she used her charm to mesmerise Lord Rama but to no effect. “Contrary to the mistaken notion, Soorpanagai had a pristine charm with her nose as the stand-up factor. Many eyebrows were raised when Seetha was shown as Ravanan’s daughter but writer Thurayur Murthy substantiated with facts,” she shares. This act, definitely, arouse curiosity in the audience, having divided opinion.

Latha played dual characters with utmost grace and precision. On donning the character of Menaka in the play Viswamitrar, she says, “With beauty as the weapon, Menaka ties the knot with Vishwamitra. The next challenge was to play the character of the daughter, Shakuntala, raised by sage Kanwa and wedded to Dushyanta, the king of Hastinapur.