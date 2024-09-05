Satire on the stage

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year when the students of Women’s Christian College (WCC) roll their sleeves up, get on stage, and collaborate to breathe life into a fictitious world and imaginary characters. From building castles out of cardboard and regulating the microphone’s volume; giving form to the character; fixing moustaches to create make-believe characters to adjusting the lighting, everyone is busy with the annual college play preparations.

A ritual for the past 109 years, the students are set to stage playwright Nikolai Gogol’s satirical masterpiece, The Government Inspector. The 90-minute-long play explores the terror that descends upon a tiny Russian hamlet when dishonest officials confuse a civil servant for a government inspector working undercover. “There is a need to choose a play with an impactful message. This play has a strong theme as well as comedic aspects, making it easy for the students to explore the connotations and understand the play,” says the director of the play, Regin Rose.

For the last two months, 120 students and 66 staff members from various departments have coordinated and collaborated through different committees to organise and manage all aspects of the event, says Eben Angel Pauline, faculty coordinator for College Play, WCC. Another faculty coordinator, Nora Vigasini, notes, “The college play is a 100-year-old tradition at WCC, adopted as one of the institution’s best practices. It provides a platform for creative and talented students to explore and exhibit their acting skills professionally.

Immersive art form

The director shares, “I come from a professional theatre background and I find the same here. The students are behaving like professionals, they are talented and the acting is good. Sometimes, I forget that I am working in a college.” He has been associated with the college for the second time to “guide” the students in acting. “I did not have to direct or instruct them much, I was here to support them because, at the time of audition, the students showed that they were talented enough,” he adds.

The auditioning began in mid-July behind the doors of the main auditorium. Some attended the session out of interest, some to explore, and some with experience. “One of the things I love the most about theatre is that it’s the most liberating art form. It has no bounds or limitations and is a place where all people are welcome on the stage. It is a pure expression of joy,” says Daksha Valli, who plays Anna, the governor’s wife.