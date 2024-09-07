A quiz that makes vision a winner

The event had a mix of newcomers as well as regular quizzers. Jayashri Sridhar, an advertising professional and the mother of Advait, a participant shared, “We make it a point to attend the quiz each year. This quiz focuses on and spreads awareness about eye donation. In that way, it is fun and knowledgeable.”

On the importance of eye donation, Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Care pointed out, “Sri Lanka, a smaller country than India, has a higher rate of retinal transplant. They even export retinas to 35 other countries. Coming home, every fifth Indian is blind. If there are a lakh blind, only 60,000 undergo surgeries and the saddest part is that the blind individuals are below the age of 15.” He added that there are many religious and spiritual taboos associated with eye donation but people should come forward as they would live through their eyes even after their demise.

The event’s chief guest was Narendar SriSrimal, president, Rotary Club of Madras, T Nagar. He said, “When you donate eyes, you bring light into the darkness of someone’s life. It is a noble cause.” He awarded the winners of the quiz. Anirudh bagged the first prize with 145 points.

The finale’s last question was on the works of Hudson Silva, who was a key contributor to promoting eye donation in Sri Lanka. Anirudh was among the two who got the answers right. On winning the trophy Anirudh said, “The pressure was real and I lost a few points in the beginning. I did not think I would win.

But, I calmed myself and started focussing on the questions. I am very happy.” Anirudh’s mother, Dr Logapriya shared, “He always asks me questions to which I do not have answers. That is why I encourage him to participate in quiz, so that he gains knowledge. Today, I am very happy that he answered all the questions and won.”