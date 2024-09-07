In a league of champions

CHENNAI: Wind swayed across the city, and heavy clouds hung from the sky when I reached Chennai Government High School, KK Nagar. A few kids walked out, making their way home, while some stayed back interacting with their teachers. The clock’s hands showed a few minutes after 3 pm when I crossed the school arch and walked past the physical education department on the left towards the open ground on the right. The sprawling ground with scattered colours of red and yellow jerseys caught my attention.

Here, two boys and a girl were practising football. With a whistle, the coach guided them on the juggling technique. As Jerish J, a student of class 9, found it difficult to crack the skill, Balamurugan A, another student, stepped in and helped him. “Dei, ball la focus pannu da (Focus on the ball),” he encouraged.

While I was watching them play and making notes of the various techniques practised, light showers began. The children ran back to the department for an unscheduled break. They sat down with me and spoke about their game...

Balancing books and ball

The 15-year-old Balamurugan participated in the India Khelo Football (IKF) in 2023. He qualified in the south zone match in Bengaluru but could not cross the line to win the cup at the Nationals conducted in Gujarat.

His skills are now recognised and he has been taking training sessions for the upcoming Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL) from coaches of Sportz Village, a school sports organisation, and additional training from Chennaiyin FC, a city-based football club. “I have been playing football only for the last two years but I have followed the sport for a long time now. My favourite footballer is Ronaldo and I love his rainbow flick technique. Someday, I wish to ace all the skills he has,” shares Balamurugan.