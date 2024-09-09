Tackling taboos on the turf

While volunteering at schools, she noticed that children in urban schools form a homogenous group, from similar economic strata. “Children today do not engage with anybody other than people who are like them. They do not know where the food on the table comes from, who the person washing your clothes is and where does she come from, what she speaks and where she lives. Forget these questions, it does not even occur to them to think about it,” she says, adding this is the reason why people today are not empathetic.

The StORI series is set in rural India and follows children as they navigate various circumstances — from a seething storm that washes away Wayanad’s pepper plantations in ‘Ammini Against the Storm’, stories of migrants as in ‘Lost in Translation’ or narratives of a single mother who toils at a sampangi farm in No Nonsense Nandhini.

“Why can’t you put yourself in somebody else’s shoes and walk a mile in then?... As technology rapidly evolves and reshapes how we tell stories, we never want to forget the power of narratives that keep us rooted to the ground. (The series) tell stories of resilience and indomitable spirit of rural India and showcases young people who put up a strong fight against systematic odds,” explains Shobha.

The price of vendakka is Rs 30-Rs 40 on Big Basket, but what would the price of one kilo be if we cultivated it? asks author and journalist Aparna Karthikeyan. The answer? Rs 300 to Rs 400 but society continues to price labour cheaply. “The word culture is such a fluid thing, it is the food we eat, clothes we wear, and the craft and art. Who are the people who produce this culture — it is mostly people in rural India. If you look at farming, 70% per cent of women are farmers and they own 13% of this land,” she says, adding that the StoRI series is a tribute to people who are invisiblised.

Highlighting the importance of stories, chief guest Padmini Sambasivam, founding principal of Shiv Nadar School, says reading habits dropping and books like these teach children resilience. As for Rukku, there’s no doubt, she, like many other women, outside the pages of fiction is out there competing in matches, having fun and fighting daily battles. As Sanjana writes about the football in the acknowledgements, “This spherical object is not just full of air but with bits of their destiny.”

