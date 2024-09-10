A metaphorical game on trash

CHENNAI: What is a soulslike game? Ask anyone who has played their fair share of games, and they’ll all probably tell you the same thing. “Extremely difficult”, “dark, grisly, and cruel”, and “it made me question my self-worth” will be the top responses. Kind of throws you off ever wanting to play one, no? I played Elden Ring, and I knew instantly that soulslike games were absolutely not my thing. I don’t have a choice though – playing a soulslike game is a trial-by-fire initiation to becoming a “true gamer”. And so, I try Another Crab’s Treasure.

This weird crab game immediately makes me feel very comfortable. I meet Kril, a sweet, mild-mannered hermit crab, who has his shell forcibly removed off him by a loan shark. The loan shark asks him to go meet the duchess and make his tax payments.

He also receives the slight shock of sea trash now being dubbed as the new currency by her Majesty, not something he has a lot of. Kril jumps into the ocean. Everything is light, flowy, and relaxed. Kril always makes sweet conversation with the duchess’ castle soldiers and the tiny trainee crabs. Even when rabid sea eels and weird crab come to attack Kril, the music is always mild, and the vibes thrown out are quite anti-soulslike. What makes this a soulslike game then? Well, the combat is definitely not easy. It has the trademark shield, dodge, roll and attack mechanic that all these soulslike battles seem to have. There are also complex skill and combat trees.

It brings in the element of magic through Kril’s temporary shells — he could use a soda can which releases shock waves, a shot glass, and unleashes shards, or just wear a banana peel (It’s light and it gives him some health perks). Most importantly, the game has designated respawn points in the form of Moon Snail Shells. A soulslike gamer would be familiar with this feature — Kril’s collected perks remain at the location of his last death; it’s like the game dares you to go back to the spot of your last failure.