Peppy player

CHENNAI: It is an altogether different experience climbing the Aravalli mountain ranges in Rajasthan that too in an EV. The oldest range of fold mountains in India unfolded its wild beauty to me, as I navigated through the curves. Here I was able to access Tata’s new EV offering — Curvv.ev.

The Curvv.ev showcases many milestone moments for the Tata Motors. The front-runners in the Indian Electric car industry, with a market share of 73%, has started 4 showrooms exclusively for EVS, as a prelude to the launch of Curvv.ev. Two of those showrooms are in Kerala.

Another milestone is that Tata Motors enters the highly competitive mid-size SUV (4.3 metre length) with this model. For the first time, Tata has launched the EV version before the petrol-diesel versions. And, here comes a coupe SUV to fight with traditional boxy SUV body style.

CURVY COUPE

A Coupe SUV blends the beauty and practicality of an SUV as well as a Sedan. It truly breaks the clutter in a space dominated by boxy designs. When we look at it from front, we can see striking similarities with the Nexon EV. But the differentiating Coupe design, flush door handles, R18 alloy wheels, squared wheel arches, etc., make big difference. Connected DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation, charging animation, sequential turn indicators, LED projector head lamp, LED front fog lamps with cornering function, connected LED tail lamps with animation are also provided. The sloping roofline merging with the chiselled boot is a design element to look at.

COMFORT INSIDE

The cabin also has a Nexon feel. But many features are a step above. Advanced comfort seats, front seat ventilation, 6 Way Power adjustable driver seat, 6 Way adjustable co-driver seat, Grand Centre Console, Cooled Glove Box — the front row is like no other.

There is panoramic sunroof too, to make things brighter.

On the rear, the car comes with 60:40 Split Seats with Centre Armrest, 2 stage rear seat reclining and AC Vents. The sloping roofline makes the headroom a little tighter for taller passengers. The lack of proper under-thigh support may also be a sore point for them. There is a massive boot space of 500 litres. There is a frunk of 11.6 litres under the bonnet, too.