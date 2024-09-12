Orchestrating style statement

CHENNAI: Ever find yourself scrolling through endless fashion feeds, wondering where to find that perfect piece for the season? Well, your search ends here. The ‘Elemental Stories: Festive Fiesta’ is about to transform your wardrobe. On September 14 at The Park, Nungambakkam, this shopping festival will feature over 40 curated brands, offering everything from trendy Indo-western looks to elegant festive wear and holiday essentials. Get ready to discover your new favourite outfit and embrace the season in style! Curated by the multi-talented Shweta Mahtani, this shopping festival has a diverse collection — from holiday-ready wardrobes to celebrity-inspired fashion.

Shweta, alongside Aru Mani, has turned their fashion venture into a must-visit event. The ‘Festive Fiesta’ edition is designed to cover every celebration from now until December. Think Diwali, Christmas, New Year and even those ‘just because’ shopping days. “We’ve curated a lineup that isn’t just for one festivity,” Shweta says with a smile. This is your one-stop shop for the entire festive quarter. Why limit yourself to one holiday when you can dress up for all of them?

With over 40 curated brands in tow, Shweta is bringing in some heavy hitters from across the country. First-time participants like Ozeqo (known for their deconstructed party wear), Swati Vijaivargie (with gorgeous prints) and Rukinder Kumar are sure to get attendees buzzing. And of course, Chennai’s favourites — Harsh Harsh, Urban Pataka and Tasha — will also be making an appearance. “Many of these brands are bringing collections that aren’t even available online yet,” Shweta hints.

Fashion at Festive Fiesta is as diverse as its audience. Whether you’re a lover of Indo-western fusion, saris, quirky prints or classic western party wear, there’s something for everyone. “We’re targeting everyone from 25-year-olds looking for party wear to 55-year-olds wanting something stylish for poojas,” Shweta quips. “We’ve got celebrity-endorsed looks and even some casual, comfy suits for daily wear.” It’s basically a fashion buffet.

And let’s not forget about the prices. Shweta has kept things affordable, with most pieces priced under `13,000 and many brands offering collections under `15,000. Footwear, accessories and a holiday edit by House of Soi are also on the menu for those looking to round out their festive wardrobes. “We wanted to keep the pricing accessible while still offering some seriously chic options,” Shweta says.

As for the vibe? Think festive cheer dialled up to ten. “We’re going all out with the décor — fairy lights, a photo corner for those Instagram moments and a personal stylist on hand to help attendees find their perfect look,” Shweta shares. “It’s going to feel like the most stylish festival you’ve ever been to. Come early, though — t hings fly off the shelves and we don’t want anyone missing out.”

Shoppers can also expect some surprises, including lucky draws and discount coupons for the early birds. But Shweta is keeping those details under wraps. “You’ll just have to show up and see for yourself,” she teases. So, if you’re in Chennai and looking to get your festive wardrobe sorted in one go, Elemental Stories’ Festive Fiesta should be your next stop. With exclusive collections, a vibrant atmosphere and a little something for everyone, it’s shaping up to be the shopping event of the season.

Festive Fiesta will be held at on

September 14 at The Park from 10 am to 7 pm.