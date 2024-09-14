Memories from Maveli’s land

CHENNAI: Ancestral homes buzzing with the echoes of cousins’ laughters, the warmth of togetherness, imply a festive season — Onam. Till the 10th day of Onam, Thiruvonam, colourful flowers are shredded into even bits, verandas ornated meticulously with simple and intricate with these flowers. Each corner of Kerala has a different story of celebration but the crackling sounds of tempering, the rhythms of chopping vegetables, the aroma of payasam — these are some of the fondest memories for almost everyone. People from different parts of the city share their memories of celebrating this festival.

(Inputs from Anusree PV and Archita Raghu)

Aalapana Kumar, 3D animator

My fondest memory of Onam has been all of us walking around my grandma’s yard, wading through all the dew on the grass, figuring out what flowers to pick and what we’d need to make a pookalam. As a malayali who doesn’t really celebrate a lot of festivals, Onam is the one time I feel like somehow the stories of religion I grew up hearing is a part of my life. Onam has been a time meant for family, plucking flowers together and making pookalams and of course, the Onasadhya. There isn’t a celebration in Kerala that doesn’t involve a sadhya!

Parvathy Nayar, visual artist

For Malayalis, we have two big festivals — Vishu and Onam. The latter is a time of getting together and cooking sadhya and celebratory, festive, traditional food. My mother makes puli inji, with tamarind and ginger, which is so yummy.

We’d hover around when she was making it, and look forward to it. Now, she turns 90 and we are using her recipe this year. For Onam, there are things you associate with a festival like pookalam, buying new clothes, wearing mundu but it’s also the getting together with a family and putting on Malayalam music that’s special. I have a daughter who is turning 16 and the entire family wants to make memories with her during Onam and she looks forward to it.