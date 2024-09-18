Seeking success in elai saapadu

CHENNAI: ‘Your destination is on the right. Welcome to Kasi Vinayaga Mess’ voiced out my map, as I reach No 5, 58/2, Akbar Sahib Street in Triplicane. Parking your vehicle can be a task in the cramped bylanes of the locality. But this five-decade-old eatery has an allotted parking lot across the street. I park my scooter and quickly join the queue growing outside the mess. As customers closed their banana leaves, washed their hands, and stepped out, a batch of new customers walk into the 1,000-sq-ft hall. On the other hand, food delivery partners are rushed through the doors to collect the orders. This process repeats itself throughout the day as foodies make a beeline to this mess for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The past few days have been nothing short of festive here. The mess is decorated with colourful ribbons, a board reading a special menu with sakara pongal written in bold, and everyone dressed in pattu veshti and pudavai. The food joint completed 51 years of service on September 9 and the celebrations were on.

Meal makers

A paati, with her kondai adorned with mallipoo, walks past me, and for a few seconds, the smell of the jasmine flowers takes over the air already filled with the aroma of the spices in the sambar, the tanginess of rasam, and the fiery pepper kuzhambu. Clatters of the cups as the waiters served kootu and poriyal, people slurping curd, and managers instructing workers to clear out the areas overlapped one another. These sensory activators only made my stomach grumble more ferociously. My eyes wander over to the board that read: ‘Collect tokens and wait on the first floor’. I pay `80 for the meals and followed the instructions.

After waiting for 15 minutes, I am seated in bandhi soru. The worker neatly lays down a banana leaf in front of the 40 individuals in the dining area. First comes the kootu, then poriyal, and the rest of the feast begins. “Rice kondu va (Bring the rice)” yells a server, and steaming hot rice is served topped with ghee. With each bite, I understand why this mess is one of the most sought-after ones in the city.