114 families evicted from Villivakkam

CHENNAI: A total of 114 families were evicted on Friday from Annai Sathya Nagar near Villivakkam lake, and shifted to the TNUHDB high-rise phase 1 apartments at Moolakothalam, 12 km away. Chennai Corporation is planning an eco-park at the eviction site.

The families, had taken part in the biometric enumeration process carried out by the government in 2023. A few other families, who had not participated in the process despite residing in the locality, protested against the eviction. Following their protests, the eviction of these families was temporarily halted. The families blamed the officials for trying to evict them without due process.

“We told the officials that we hadn’t received any eviction order and questioned why we should leave. But a senior police officer threatened to break our noses if we didn’t comply. In fear, at least 20 families left their belongings and gathered at the bus stand,” said R Muthaiyan (41), a resident who did not provide biometric details.

Highlighting that the eviction was being carried out in the middle of the academic year, Vanaja J (35), said, “Our children’s education, our work among others will be affected by such evictions.”

A corporation official told TNIE, “The land originally belonged to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board but has been transferred to the corporation, which now plans to develop an eco-park on the site, prompting the eviction process.”